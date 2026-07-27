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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank concludes internal review on MSRDC arrangement

HDFC Bank concludes internal review on MSRDC arrangement

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

HDFC Bank today announced conclusion of an internal review process pertaining to the arrangement with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

Based on the findings and recommendation of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the Board at its meeting held on 23 July 2026, concluded that the conduct of the employees involved constituted business overreach rather than any mala fide action, personal enrichment, or improper motive. However, keeping in view any potential divergence with the applicable RBI Directions and based on the recommendations of the Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors, the Board decided to issue warning letters and monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh for three senior employees (the Managing Director & CEO, Chief Financial Officer and Group Head - Retail Assets), and warning letters for the remaining employees.

 

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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