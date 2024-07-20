HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 33.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 59.37% to Rs 81546.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 33.18% to Rs 16474.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12370.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 59.37% to Rs 81546.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51168.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.81546.2051168.1439.0763.9022727.3716596.7222727.3716596.7216474.8512370.38