Seshasayee Paper &amp; Boards consolidated net profit declines 48.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 1.02% to Rs 422.23 crore
Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 48.43% to Rs 37.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 422.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales422.23426.57 -1 OPM %11.3222.29 -PBDT61.58107.48 -43 PBT50.1296.03 -48 NP37.0071.75 -48
First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

