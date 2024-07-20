J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 61.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 2807.57 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 61.62% to Rs 185.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 114.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 2807.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2762.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2807.572762.6317.3214.76420.44330.34273.17195.58185.31114.66