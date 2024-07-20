Sportking India standalone net profit rises 75.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 634.05 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 75.08% to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 634.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 538.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.634.05538.9211.649.2465.3644.6443.5424.3831.8318.18