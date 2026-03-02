HDFC Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 877.3, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 23.91% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 877.3, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.HDFC Bank Ltd has lost around 7.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60529, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 285.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

