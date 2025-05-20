Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.19%

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 1.09% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.54% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.19% today to trade at Rs 1935. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.02% to quote at 62975.16. The index is up 1.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 0.08% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 14.37 % over last one year compared to the 10.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HDFC Bank Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 1.09% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 4.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4804 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1977.95 on 23 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1449 on 22 May 2024.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

