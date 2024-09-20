HDFC Bank Ltd up for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1743, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.21% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% jump in NIFTY and a 20.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index. HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1743, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 25803.45. The Sensex is at 84485.2, up 1.56%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 7.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53037.6, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1739.35, up 1.53% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 12.21% in last one year as compared to a 30.7% jump in NIFTY and a 20.35% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News