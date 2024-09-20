Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spurts 1.44%, up for five straight sessions

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 591.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.83% in last one year as compared to a 30.3% gain in NIFTY and a 27.02% gain in the Nifty FMCG. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 591.9, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 25723.7. The Sensex is at 84447.25, up 1.52%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has added around 5.69% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 64975.8, up 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 591.75, up 1.44% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 40.83% in last one year as compared to a 30.3% gain in NIFTY and a 27.02% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 27.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News