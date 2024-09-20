Business Standard
TCS opens new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland

Sep 20 2024
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland, expanding its operations in the country. With the new delivery centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to 1200-plus in a year to support its further growth in the region. Located in the heart of the city, the new delivery centre showcases TCS' capabilities across industries and technologies.
Poland is home to one of the largest European technology talent pools and the centre will tap into the growing Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent pool to support the needs of customers in niche technology skills and cognitive business and domain processes. It forms a part of TCS' European delivery network, which facilitates the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe. This ensures that all TCS customers globally benefit from consistent, nearshore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements. The centre was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick, TCS' head of Europe Sapthagiri Chapalapalli and General Manager for TCS in Eastern Europe Prabal Datta.
Sep 20 2024

