HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% to Rs 26.58 lakh crore in June'25

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

HDFC Bank said that its average deposits increased 16.4% to Rs 26,58,000 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 22,83,100 crore as on 30th June 2024.

CASA deposits increased 6.1% to Rs 8,60,400 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 8,10,600 crore as of 30th June 2024.

The banks period end deposits were approximately Rs 27,64,000 crore as of 30th June 2025, a growth of around 16.2% over Rs 23,79,100 crore as of 30th June 2024.

The banks period end CASA deposits increased 8.5% to Rs 9,37,000 crore as of 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 8,63,600 crore as of 30th June 2024. The banks period end gross advances aggregated to approximately Rs 26,53,000 crore as of June 30, 2025, a growth of around 6.7% over Rs 24,86,900 crore as of June 30, 2024.

 

The average advances under management (AUM) (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) jumped 8.3% to Rs 27,42,300 crore as 30th June 2025, compared with Rs 25,32,700 crore for 30th June 2024.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2025, the banks distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns, as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/towns as of 31 March 2024.

The bank has reported 6.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616.14 crore even as total income remained flat at Rs 89,487.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.24% to Rs 1,990.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

