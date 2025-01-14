Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 596.65, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 5.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596.65, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23159.6. The Sensex is at 76522.73, up 0.25%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 6.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22400.45, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.86 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 599.25, down 0.27% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 2.9% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% rally in NIFTY and a 5.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 76.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICRA reaffirms Aether Industries' LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms Aether Industries' LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

5Paisa Capital appoints CEO

5Paisa Capital appoints CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon