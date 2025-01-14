Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA reaffirms Aether Industries' LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms Aether Industries' LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Aether Industries said that the credit rating agency ICRA has affirmed the company's long-term rating at '[ICRA] A+' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at '[ICRA] A1.

ICRA stated that the reaffirmation of the ratings of Aether Industries (AIL) favourably factors in its track record in the speciality chemicals business, the experience of its promoters, its strong R&D capabilities, a well-spread out product mix and a diversified customer base comprising reputed companies in the domestic and export markets.

The ratings also factor in the consistent revenue growth posted by the company along with a healthy margin profile, with the operating marginremaining in the range of 22-29% over the last few years owing to its well-differentiated product portfolio.

 

ICRA also notes that AIL is a market leader in some of the products it deals in. Moreover, the company has raised sizeable equity in the last two years to fund its growth and capex requirements.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Research, innovation in scientific institutions part of temperament of new India, says PM Modi

BJP, BJP supporter

Delhi election 2025: Complete list of BJP candidates & their constituencies

gavel law cases

Lack of beneficial owner doesn't void I-T attachment: Anti-benami authority

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up near 200 pts above 76,500; except IT, FMCG all indices in green

Samsung Galaxy Ring and new updates coming to Health app

Samsung introduces Ring in two larger sizes ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

This equity raise has also enabled the company to retire its debt, translating into strong capital structure and debt protection metrics.However, over the last few months, the working capital requirements are being met by availing working capital borrowings.

The company is also planning another QIP that will help it fund its future capex requirements as well as meet the regulatory requirements regarding promoter shareholding.

The company plans to add new products and expand the capacities of the existing product base, which is likely to provide a thrust to the operating income as well as profit generation and keep the credit profile comfortable. ICRA also notes the new tie-ups announced by the company with reputed counterparties for a few products, which will ensure a healthy top line growth, going forward.

While the companys performance is susceptible to volatility in raw material prices and foreign exchange rates, its ability to pass on the input cost fluctuations to some extent mitigates the risk. The company also remains exposed to foreign currency exchange fluctuations as well as changes in the regulatory environment.

Moreover, the ratings remain constrained by the elevated working capital intensity of operations because of the high inventory and receivable levels, which in a high-growth scenario, results in a blockage of sizeable capital for the company. While the working capital intensity has moderated in the current fiscal, it remains to be seen whether this trend can be sustained.

Aether Industries is a specialty chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technological core competencies.

The scrip was up 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 826.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

5Paisa Capital appoints CEO

5Paisa Capital appoints CEO

Fischer Medical Ventures' arm receives CDSCO license to manufacture MRI systems

Fischer Medical Ventures' arm receives CDSCO license to manufacture MRI systems

US dollar index speculative longs at three month high

US dollar index speculative longs at three month high

ICRA assigns 'A-/A2+' rating to PTC Industries with 'stable' outlook

ICRA assigns 'A-/A2+' rating to PTC Industries with 'stable' outlook

Tata Communications announces collaboration with JLR for next-gen software-defined vehicles

Tata Communications announces collaboration with JLR for next-gen software-defined vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon