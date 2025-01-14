Business Standard

5Paisa Capital appoints CEO

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

With effect from 14 January 2025

5Paisa Capital has appointed Gaurav Seth as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 14 January 2025.

Gaurav Seth has Twenty-Five (25) Years of experience in building businesses at the intersection of financial services and technology globally with experience spanning the US, India and South East Asia.

Prior to joining 5paisa, he was the Chief Product Officer at Syfe where his focus was on building Syfe as the leading digital wealth player in South East Asia. Before Syfe, he was the Chief Business Officer and part of the initial team at Paytm Money, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Paytm Money as one of the top brokerage and mutual fund distributor in India.

 

At Morgan Stanley, Gaurav has led the digital transformation of Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in New York and advised leading wealth managers on their digital strategies.

He is a CFA and MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

