Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heads UP Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

IVP Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, DIC India Ltd and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2025.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 11.14 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10704 shares in the past one month.

 

IVP Ltd surged 18.87% to Rs 172. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 827 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd spiked 16.05% to Rs 35.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44642 shares in the past one month.

DIC India Ltd jumped 11.69% to Rs 716.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd advanced 8.64% to Rs 183. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12928 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

