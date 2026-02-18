HealthCare Global board OKs rights issue proposal worth Rs 425 crore

HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) has announced that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise Rs 425 crore through a rights issue.

These funds will be raised by offering new shares to the companys existing eligible equity shareholders.

The total number of securities to be issued will be finalized by the board's rights issue committee at a later stage.

The company further said that the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility, will be decided and notified in a subsequent filing.

HealthCare Global Enterprises is one of Indias largest oncology hospital chains. HCG operates 25 medical care centers across 19 cities with best-in-class infrastructure including 2,500 beds, nearly 100 operating theaters and 40 linear accelerator machines (LINACs).

HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) is Indias largest dedicated cancer hospital network, operating 25 hospitals across India and Africa. HCGs comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under 'Milann', HCG operates fertility centers as well.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 631.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip was down 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 578 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News