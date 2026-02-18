Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India appoints Herjit Bhalla as CEO for India business

Dabur India appoints Herjit Bhalla as CEO for India business

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Dabur India announced the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as chief executive officer (CEO) - India Business with effect from 15 April 2026, as part of a leadership realignment aimed at sharpening operational focus.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that effective 17 February 2026, Mohit Malhotra has been redesignated as Whole Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer. He was previously serving as Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer.

Bhalla will report to Malhotra in his new role. The company said his appointment falls under the category of Senior Management Personnel.

Bhalla, 49, brings over 25 years of commercial and general management experience across diverse geographies and business environments.

 

Bhalla completed B. Com (Hons.) graduate from Delhi University (1997) and an MBA from MDI Gurugram (2000), he began his career with Unilever in 2000. Over a 16-year stint, he held multiple roles in sales and marketing with increasing responsibility, including serving as Marketing Director in Moscow, Russia, between 2009 and 2012.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 18, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,650; Nifty IT drops 2%

Netweb Technologies share price

Nvidia-powered AI supercomputing systems launch lifts Netweb shares 4%

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

COP30 objectives align with Mumbai Climate Week initiative: UNFCC official

Ola Electric, OLA share price

Ola Electric gains 5% after Bombay HC stays arrest warrant against CEO

He subsequently worked as Chief Operating Officer at Metro Cash & Carry during 201617, where he was also a member of the Executive Board.

In 2018, Bhalla joined The Hershey Company as Managing Director for India. Since 2021, he has taken on global responsibilities at Hershey, serving as Vice President India & AEMEA, VP Canada and AMEA, and currently as VP Canada & Global Customers.

Dabur is one of Indias leading FMCG companies, specializing in Ayurveda and natural health care, with an extensive distribution network spanning India and key international markets.

The company reported a 7.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 553.61 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,558.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Dabur India fell 1.06% to Rs 511.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Tech Weakness and Cautious Trading Ahead of Key Economic Data

Wall Street Ends Mixed Amid Tech Weakness and Cautious Trading Ahead of Key Economic Data

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

BLUECLOUDS secures National ISP authorisation

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Voltas Ltd Spurts 0.73%

Voltas Ltd Spurts 0.73%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance