Dabur India appoints Herjit Bhalla as CEO for India business

Dabur India announced the appointment of Herjit S. Bhalla as chief executive officer (CEO) - India Business with effect from 15 April 2026, as part of a leadership realignment aimed at sharpening operational focus.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that effective 17 February 2026, Mohit Malhotra has been redesignated as Whole Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer. He was previously serving as Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer.

Bhalla will report to Malhotra in his new role. The company said his appointment falls under the category of Senior Management Personnel.

Bhalla, 49, brings over 25 years of commercial and general management experience across diverse geographies and business environments.

Bhalla completed B. Com (Hons.) graduate from Delhi University (1997) and an MBA from MDI Gurugram (2000), he began his career with Unilever in 2000. Over a 16-year stint, he held multiple roles in sales and marketing with increasing responsibility, including serving as Marketing Director in Moscow, Russia, between 2009 and 2012.

He subsequently worked as Chief Operating Officer at Metro Cash & Carry during 201617, where he was also a member of the Executive Board.

In 2018, Bhalla joined The Hershey Company as Managing Director for India. Since 2021, he has taken on global responsibilities at Hershey, serving as Vice President India & AEMEA, VP Canada and AMEA, and currently as VP Canada & Global Customers.

Dabur is one of Indias leading FMCG companies, specializing in Ayurveda and natural health care, with an extensive distribution network spanning India and key international markets.

The company reported a 7.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 553.61 crore on a 6.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,558.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Dabur India fell 1.06% to Rs 511.25 on the BSE.

