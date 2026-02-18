Nvidia-powered AI supercomputing systems launch lifts Netweb shares 4%

Shares of Netweb Technologies India were in high demand on the bourses on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the IT-enabled services provider announced the launch of AI supercomputing systems powered by Nvidia Sovereign AI Development. Following the update, the company’s share price rose 4.33 per cent to ₹3,233 per share on the NSE during early trade on Wednesday.

Although Netweb Technologies’ shares pared some gains, they continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:45 AM, the stock was seen exchanging hands at ₹3,169.90 per share, up 2.38 per cent from its previous close of ₹3,098.80 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was largely flat at 225,734, up just 9 points, or 0.04 per cent.

So far during the trading session, a combined total of 0.61 million equity shares of Netweb Technologies, estimated to be worth ₹175 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹18,039.95 crore on the NSE as of February 18. Its shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,251.55–₹4,479 per share.

Netweb launches AI supercomputing systems for India

The northward movement in Netweb Technologies’ share price came after the company announced a new class of AI computing with the launch of Tyrone Camarero Spark, one of the world’s smallest AI supercomputers, delivering Nvidia’s AI stack in a compact desktop form factor.

The system combines Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, Nvidia Grace CPUs, Nvidia Networking, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, and Nvidia AI software stack, accelerating agentic and physical AI development to cater to millions of AI developers in India.

The Tyrone Camarero Spark packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop system, enabling AI developers to run inference on models with up to 200 billion parameters and fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters locally. It also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Lodha, managing director & CEO of Netweb Technologies India, said, “The Tyrone Camarero Spark, based on Nvidia DGX Spark and powered by the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, manufactured in India by Netweb and ready to serve the AI developer market of the world, is a proud moment for the ‘Make in India’ mission.”

Lodha further added that the system provides AI developers 1 PetaFlops of FP4 performance out of the box in the tiniest form factor of 5.9 in x 5.9 in x 2 in, with a system power supply of just 240 Watts. “Whereas in 2016, a comparable performance of 170 TeraFlops (FP16) with the same memory size of 128GB required 3,200 Watts of power,” he noted.

“This milestone revolutionizes AI compute in India by introducing new ways to conduct AI research and development. With this move, we have created a whole new customer segment in collaboration with Nvidia,” Lodha added.

“Increasing demand for generative AI and sovereign compute requires a new class of powerful, efficient infrastructure to accelerate innovation,” said Vishal Dhupar, managing director, South Asia, Nvidia. “Netweb’s Tyrone Camarero Spark systems demonstrate how Nvidia and India’s technology leaders are working together to deliver AI computing directly to the nation’s developers and enterprises to speed new discoveries.”