Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 9.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 645.16 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 9.56% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 645.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 552.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales645.16552.47 17 OPM %19.1118.51 -PBDT82.6277.39 7 PBT19.8227.65 -28 NP16.2717.99 -10
