Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 18.66 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 15.08% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.6616.26 15 OPM %35.9135.73 -PBDT7.906.88 15 PBT7.406.41 15 NP5.574.84 15
