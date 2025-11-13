Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 181.06 croreNet profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects declined 70.57% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales181.06163.48 11 OPM %72.5561.64 -PBDT66.2327.57 140 PBT34.96-1.02 LP NP10.4735.57 -71
