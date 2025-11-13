Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 23.49 croreNet profit of Sintercom India rose 125.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.4920.91 12 OPM %18.5216.45 -PBDT2.962.33 27 PBT0.510.28 82 NP0.270.12 125
