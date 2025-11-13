Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 163.36 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 24.12% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 163.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales163.36161.21 1 OPM %15.5717.60 -PBDT32.4338.01 -15 PBT28.8134.78 -17 NP19.9826.33 -24
