Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 479.91 points or 1.12% at 42529.41 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 4.31%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.94%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.6%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.33%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Innova Captab Ltd (down 3.16%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.11%), Granules India Ltd (down 2.75%), Poly Medicure Ltd (down 2.72%), and NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2.7%).

On the other hand, Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 3.18%), Indegene Ltd (up 2.66%), and GPT Healthcare Ltd (up 2.19%) moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 153.76 or 0.3% at 51549.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.8 points or 0.15% at 14965.55.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts ahead at 76,600; Financials, Auto, FMCG, Pharma, Health weigh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi Elections 2025 LIVE updates : AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination today

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

GST Tribunals may be delayed by 6 months as states yet to appoint officials

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi has now declared 'open war' against Indian state itself: BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS, says 'we are fighting Indian state itself'

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.85 points or 0.03% at 23169.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.93 points or 0.1% at 76572.56.

On BSE,2143 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 16.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 16.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Minda Corp surges after forming partnership with Flash Electronics

Minda Corp surges after forming partnership with Flash Electronics

Liquid fuels consumption in India to rise by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

Liquid fuels consumption in India to rise by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

Sudarshan Chemical gains on acquiring Germany based company

Sudarshan Chemical gains on acquiring Germany based company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon