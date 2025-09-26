Friday, September 26, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 42.76 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 22.06% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.7634.66 23 OPM %3.062.86 -PBDT1.150.96 20 PBT1.110.92 21 NP0.830.68 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Healthy Life Agritec standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit declines 54.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Accenture, RITES, NTPC Green, Avenue Supermarts, Ashiana Housing, ITCONS E-Solutions

LTTS announces expanded partnership with Siemens

GIFT Nifty could open mildly in the green; Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs imports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

