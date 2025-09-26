Healthy Life Agritec standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.66% to Rs 16.68 croreNet profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 23.08% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.66% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.6813.71 22 OPM %4.324.38 -PBDT0.680.56 21 PBT0.640.52 23 NP0.480.39 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content