Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Sales rise 25.78% to Rs 11.71 crore
Net profit of Hedge Finance rose 112.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.45% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 43.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.719.31 26 43.4235.26 23 OPM %58.1660.37 -59.8360.38 - PBDT2.191.35 62 7.693.76 105 PBT2.051.24 65 7.173.28 119 NP1.590.75 112 5.462.39 128
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

