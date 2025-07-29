Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 37%

Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 37%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 42.06 lakh shares as against 1.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 42,06,782 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it will close on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 150 and 158 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of 1.045 crore equity shares to raise Rs 156.80 crore at the lower band of Rs 150 per share (face value Rs 5 per share) and Rs 165.17 crore at the upper band of Rs 158 per share.

 

The issue also has an offer for sale (OFS) of 56.39 lakh equity shares from the promoter and promoter group to raise Rs 89.09 crore at the upper price band. The promoter shareholding will decline to 60.5% post-IPO from 89.1% pre-IPO.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. The issue will bring the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancing brand image among existing and potential customers and creating a public market for the equity shares in India.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 29

Tech Wrap July 29: Amazon Echo Show 5, New Copilot Mode, JioPC AI cloud

Elevator, Lift

Johnson Lifts to invest ₹300 cr in R&D, expects 12% residential growth

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Kolte-Patil Developers suffers Rs 17 crore loss in Q1 FY26, sales dip

Byju's

Byju's founder alleges hostile takeover, to sue debt buyers for $2.5 bn

Abhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

House of Abhinandan Lodha enters hospitality with Miros Goa property

Laxmi India Finance, incorporated in 1996, is a non-deposit-taking NBFC focused on serving underserved customers in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas across five states. Its loan portfolio includes MSME, vehicle, and construction loans, with MSME loans contributing over 76% of its ₹1,277 crore AUM as of March 2025. The company operates 158 branches and serves over 35,000 customers.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 20.80% and an improved credit rating of A- (Positive) from Acuite, it leverages technology across operations and maintains a strong risk management framework. Promoted by Deepak Baid, Laxmi India has recorded robust growth with a two-year AUM CAGR of 36%.

Ahead of the IPO, Laxmi India Finance on Monday, 28 July 2025, raised Rs 5 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.16 lakh shares at Rs 158 each to 11 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.01 crore and sales of Rs 245.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 2.04 times

Aditya Infotech IPO subscribed 2.04 times

Pound near 2-month low against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

Pound near 2-month low against dollar; GBPINR futures slip under 116 mark

NSE Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY

NSE Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY

RBI issues Investment in AIF Directions, 2025 for regulated entities

RBI issues Investment in AIF Directions, 2025 for regulated entities

Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

Japanese markets ends lower for a third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon