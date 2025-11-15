Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.04 450 OPM %90.910 -PBDT0.200.03 567 PBT0.200.03 567 NP0.200.03 567
