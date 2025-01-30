Business Standard

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4151.05, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4151.05, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76755.34, up 0.29%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22586.35, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4151.55, up 1.89% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 10.18% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% jump in NIFTY and a 17.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 18.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

