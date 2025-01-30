Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Borosil Renewables approves change in directorate

Board of Borosil Renewables approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 January 2025

The Board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 30 January 2025 has approved change in directors:

The Board has appointed the following as Additional Non-Executive Independent Directors for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 30 January 2025:

Akshaykumar Chudasama (DIN: 00010630); Vanaja N. Sarna (DIN: 10419005); and Shailendra Shukla (DIN: 00106531).

The Board noted the impending tenure completion of the following Independent Directors on 02 February 2025:

Pradeep Bhide (DIN: 03304262); Shalini Kamath (DIN: 06993314); Syed Asif Ibrahim (DIN: 08410266); and Haigreve Khaitan (DIN: 00005290)

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

