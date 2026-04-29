Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 2.05%, up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5172, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5172, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 2.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25790.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5198.5, up 2.08% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 35.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.