Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 2.05%, up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 2.05%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5172, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5172, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24321.3. The Sensex is at 77951.82, up 1.39%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 2.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25790.35, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5198.5, up 2.08% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 35.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% fall in NIFTY and a 18.36% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Yes Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Yes Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades above 24,300 level; European mrkt decline

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 42.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 42.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026 TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance