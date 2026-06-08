Hexagon Nutrition IPO subscribed 4.59 times

The offer received bids for 9.91 crore shares as against 2.16 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Hexagon Nutrition received bids for 9,91,40,760 shares as against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (08 June 2026). The issue was subscribed 4.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 5 June 2026 and it will close on 9 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 42 and 45 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 333 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of 30,859,704 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 138.87 crore by existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, and Nutan Subhash Kelkar. The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by them.

The promoters are Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Vikram Arun Kelkar, Nikhil Arun Kelkar and Aditya Kelkar. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 109,883,804 equity shares, aggregating to 89.4% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 64.29%.

Hexagon Nutrition is a nutrition-focused company engaged in the development and manufacturing of micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods. It caters to both consumer and institutional markets through its branded nutrition products, premix formulations, and nutrition-focused ESG initiatives.

The company owns brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, PediaGold, and Nutrone and also supplies customized vitamin and mineral premixes to leading FMCG companies. It operates manufacturing facilities in India and Uzbekistan, exports products to over 75 countries, and has in-house R&D capabilities to support product development and innovation.

Ahead of the IPO, Hexagon Nutrition on Thursday, 04 June 2026, raised Rs 41.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 92.57 lakh shares at Rs 45 each to 5 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.03 crore and sales of Rs 267.59 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2025.

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