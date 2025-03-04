Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Hexaware Technologies announced its entry into the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally, as recognized in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2025 report. This milestone highlights Hexaware's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.

Hexaware's brand value has soared from USD 724 million in 2024 to USD 824 million in 2025, reflecting a remarkable 14% year-on-year growth. Over the past four years, the company has clocked an impressive 124.5% growth in brand value. It has climbed five ranks to secure the 24th position this year, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) advancing from 73.4 to 76.4 and its brand rating elevated to AA+. The report attributes this impressive growth to stable financial performance and an enhanced BSI despite challenging geopolitical conditions and disruptions in decision-making.

 

The refreshed Brand Strength Framework, underpinned by Global ITDM Research findings, has elevated Hexaware's perception and behavior scores across key geographies, including the US and Europe. Hexaware's unwavering efforts to brand building and innovation continue to yield robust growth, encouraging brand customer funnel scores in the US further reinforcing its dedication to delivering transformative value for customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA January 2025 Results Toppers ListNAPS Global India IPOUS Government ShutdownWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon