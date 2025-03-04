Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Concord Biotech has invested Rs 6.09 crore through subscription to Right issue of shares in CLEAN MAX EVERGLADES (Clean Max) for installation of hybrid renewable energy plant in the State of Gujarat having a wind capacity of 6.6 MW and solar capacity of 3.3 MWp DC for the plant of the Company situated at Dholka.

Investment in 26% equity share capital in Clean Max, renewable energy aligns with the Company's commitment to sustainability and it's focused efforts to address environmental challenges. By transitioning to renewable energy sources, the company will reduce its carbon footprint, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change. Additionally, renewable energy offers long-term financial benefits, including reduction in energy costs. This strategic investment reinforces the Company's commitment to environmental responsibility, ensuring compliance with evolving environmental regulations, and supporting sustainable growth while enhancing operational efficiency.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

Wendt Board OKs incorporation of WOS in Germany

Wendt Board OKs incorporation of WOS in Germany

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 2 cr

Oriental Rail Infra bags order worth Rs 2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Inter Results 2025 OutNAPS Global India IPOUS Government ShutdownWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon