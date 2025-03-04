Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

NACL Industries Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2025.

MPS Ltd surged 16.83% to Rs 2647 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2606 shares in the past one month.

 

NACL Industries Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 68.63. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22288 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd soared 12.99% to Rs 64.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5028 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd advanced 12.17% to Rs 28.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1156 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd spurt 12.15% to Rs 46.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1598 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

Wendt Board OKs incorporation of WOS in Germany

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

