Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

HFCL secures Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

The orders have been received through the companys overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer. The orders are based on general contract conditions and involve the supply of OFC as per customer specifications. The execution timeline extends until November 2026.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.2% to Rs 67.86 crore on a 4.6% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of HFCL dropped 2.16% to Rs 68.90 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Launches Export Promotion Mission to Boost MSMEs, Ease Trade Finance and Streamline Market Access

India Launches Export Promotion Mission to Boost MSMEs, Ease Trade Finance and Streamline Market Access

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 447 crore order from BMC

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 447 crore order from BMC

InterGlobe Aviation feels heat from IndiGo disruptions

InterGlobe Aviation feels heat from IndiGo disruptions

PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon