Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 71.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.38% to Rs 705.90 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 71.98% to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 705.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 746.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales705.90746.00 -5 OPM %5.983.59 -PBDT29.5917.09 73 PBT24.3114.04 73 NP18.1110.53 72
