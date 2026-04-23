High-frequency indicators point to sustained investment activity
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a latest monthly update that high-frequency indicators pointed to sustained investment activity. Imports of capital goods recorded double digit growth in Q3:2025-26 and maintained a healthy pace during January-February 2026. The production of capital goods also recorded strong growth in Q3, with a notable pick-up in February 2026. Construction-related indicators continued to display a healthy picture cement production increased at double digit rate in Q3:2025-26 and January 2026, while finished steel consumption grew at a modest pace in Q3 although it gained momentum in February 2026. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) maintained momentum in 2025-26.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST