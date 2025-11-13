K C P consolidated net profit declines 46.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 601.53 croreNet profit of K C P declined 46.17% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 601.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 602.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales601.53602.46 0 OPM %13.6618.82 -PBDT83.08119.11 -30 PBT60.5096.51 -37 NP33.0361.36 -46
