Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 93.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.33% to Rs 629.57 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 93.55% to Rs 42.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 629.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 694.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales629.57694.33 -9 OPM %15.7419.96 -PBDT101.3263.81 59 PBT64.0125.76 148 NP42.0021.70 94
