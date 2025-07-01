Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Hind Rectifiers has secured orders aggregating Rs284 crore during the month of June 2025. These includes significant orders amounting to Rs 101 crore and Rs 127 crore, received on 27 June 2025, and 28 June 2025, respectively. These orders were duly intimated to the stock exchanges on the respective dates. Further, the Company's pending order book stands at an all-time high of Rs 1,025 crore as on 01 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

BSE SME Icon Facilitators loses footing on listing day

BSE SME Icon Facilitators loses footing on listing day

SSWL slumps as net turnover slides 3% YoY in June 2025

SSWL slumps as net turnover slides 3% YoY in June 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon