String Metaverse reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

String Metaverse reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Sales rise 22.27% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.132.56 22 OPM %30.03-46.09 -PBDT1.54-1.10 LP PBT0.53-1.56 LP NP0.53-1.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates Stock to Watch Today Breakout Stocks to buy today Elon Musk Tesla Pay Package Donald Trump India Visit Delhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 Anniversary Physicswallah IPO Lenskart IPO Allotment Today Q2 Results Today Upcoming IPO 2025
