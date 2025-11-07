Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 110.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 110.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales decline 43.58% to Rs 77.19 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International rose 110.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.58% to Rs 77.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.19136.82 -44 OPM %-0.561.64 -PBDT-1.200.67 PL PBT-1.400.39 PL NP0.820.39 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 27.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 27.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Market trade sideways; metal shares climb

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Dollar index recovers after sharp slide on Challenger Job Cuts report

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon