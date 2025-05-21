Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 64890.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 66.45% to Rs 5283.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3174.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 64890.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.57% to Rs 16001.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10155.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 238496.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 215962.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64890.0055994.00 16 238496.00215962.00 10 OPM %13.6211.93 -13.3411.05 - PBDT8662.006154.00 41 31097.0021512.00 45 PBT6544.004136.00 58 23216.0013991.00 66 NP5283.003174.00 66 16001.0010155.00 58
