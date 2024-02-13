Coal India Ltd Spikes 2.37%

Coal India Ltd has added 16.32% over last one month compared to 12.09% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.75% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd rose 2.37% today to trade at Rs 443.3. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.63% to quote at 11851.89. The index is up 12.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sanmit Infra Ltd increased 2.17% and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd added 1.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 57.71 % over last one year compared to the 17.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has added 16.32% over last one month compared to 12.09% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.75% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 468.5 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.7 on 27 Mar 2023.

