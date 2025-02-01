Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hindprakash Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Dynamic Cables Ltd, Fedders Holding Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd and Bharat Road Network Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2025.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 141.5 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.

 

Dynamic Cables Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 783.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12033 shares in the past one month.

Fedders Holding Ltd lost 6.75% to Rs 63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55144 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd slipped 6.43% to Rs 43.51. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1423 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Road Network Ltd fell 5.61% to Rs 41.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10096 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

