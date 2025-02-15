Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

Hinduja Global Solutions announces restructuring of subsidiaries in US

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the completion of restructuring of subsidiaries related to HGS CX Technologies Inc (a step down subsidiary of the company) with effect from 15 February 2025. With this five US wholly owned subsidiaries of HGS CX Technologies Inc got merged with HGS CX Technologies Inc and cease to exist:

i. Hinduja Global Solutions LLC
ii. HGS Digital LLC
iii. HGS (USA) LLC
iv. HGS Canada Holdings LLC
v. Teklink International LLC

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

