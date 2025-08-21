Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 130.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 976.10 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 130.98% to Rs 174.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 976.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 705.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales976.10705.52 38 OPM %66.3355.65 -PBDT254.71121.48 110 PBT230.0098.81 133 NP174.9075.72 131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content