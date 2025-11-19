Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit rises 6.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 64.65 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives rose 6.33% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 64.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales64.6584.44 -23 OPM %16.0211.87 -PBDT10.109.41 7 PBT7.557.19 5 NP5.715.37 6
